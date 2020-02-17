|
The [Monday] Papers
"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city 'will not be bullied' amid reports that federal immigration authorities will deploy specialized teams to sanctuary cities across the country to help boost immigration-related arrests," WTTW-TV (amid others) reports.
"The New York Times reported last week that President Donald Trump will deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactical units from the U.S.-Mexico border to nearly a dozen so-called sanctuary cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles."
From the Times:
"The Trump administration is deploying law enforcement tactical units from the southern border as part of a supercharged arrest operation in sanctuary cities across the country, an escalation in the president's battle against localities that refuse to participate in immigration enforcement."
It's almost as if the President of the United States is deploying his private security force of brownshirts in a low-key civil war.
But then, it's not different in kind, only degree, than what his predecessor did.
From Sunday:
From the WBEZ article cited in the column excerpt:
Lots of people were at church the Sunday that immigration agents came and took Reynold Garcia.
What Obama did doesn't mitigate what Trump is doing. But it's important to understand how we got here - particularly for Democrats out there thinking about who to support in the primary. There have been times when Democrats thought rousting immigrants was good politics. We should all know by now that Rahm Emanuel advised both Obama and Bill Clinton to become deporters-in-chief. (Says Ryan Grim in The Intercept: "When it comes to immigration, both the politics and the policy, perhaps no Democrat has been more destructive over the past 25 years than Rahm Emanuel.")
Just so we're clear.
-
-
*
February 17, 2020
-
Mea David Brown Culpa
Brown actually led the Dallas department through a series of relatively progressive reforms - which also means, given a couple of the other names on the list, that Lori Lightfoot is going to arguably get a better set of names to choose from than the one she presented to her old boss, Rahm Emanuel, when he dumped the recommendations she and her police board sent him and instead elevated Eddie Johnson, who hadn't even applied, to chief. Then again, maybe fewer good folk wanted to work for Rahm.
-
-
-
-
Two local TV news reports about the Rolling Stones' 1978 show at Soldier Field bookend this video. Oh, and a guy died!
-
Target's Delivery App Creates Culture Of Fear And Retaliation.
*
3D Mural On Howard Street.
-
Posted on February 17, 2020
