Chicago - Feb. 3, 2020
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Natasha Julius's post-game post-script to her 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet:

"I'm not sure there's much to add, but I will say for a halftime show sponsored by a major soft drink manufacturer, JLo sure seemed thirsty. Also, to complete the record, I will note that two Reggaeton stars performed and neither was Pitbull, which I think we can all agree was a rare win for humanity. I'll add that Shakira performed with Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico, while JLo performed with J Balvin from Colombia and I find that genuinely charming, like they were trying to pretend this wasn't a huge open-air diva fight to which JLo brought her crotch while Shakira brought a guitar, a backup band, a flipping drum set and several hundred adorable children. I'm not going to say who won (Shakira) but I'm pretty sure someone (Shakira) wound up clad in gold while some other basic Betty (not Shakira) wound up in silver. It was Shakira, guys. Shakira won."

-

See also: SportsMonday: Props And Queso.

-

ChicagoReddit

Hadn't visited Pilsen in a while. Snapped this today. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Vic Lombardi & The Chicago 7.

-

BeachBook

Super Bowl Confetti Made Entirely Of Shredded Concussion Studies.

*

I Accidentally Uncovered A Nationwide Scam On Airbnb, Starting In Chicago.

*

This Startup Wants To Help Indie Booksellers Take On Amazon.

-

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: A show me state.



Permalink

Posted on February 3, 2020
MUSIC - The Decade's Top 100 Chicago Rap Songs.
TV - Goop's Bunk Now On Netflix.
POLITICS - Soda Taxes Work.
SPORTS - In The Wake Of Sports.

BOOKS - The Case For Multiparty Democracy.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Public Wi-Fi Is Safer Than You Think.

