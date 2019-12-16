|
The [Monday] Papers
To some journalists, spokespeople are the enemy. They serve to shield their bosses from accountability by spinning reporters away from the truth. They are folks to avoid; any reporter worth their salt will develop sources over time who can tell them what's really going on. The best stories don't feature comments from spokespeople at all. The only time a reporter should really rely on a spokesperson is to try to schedule an interview with an official otherwise unreachable. A spokesperson is no substitute for that official, though, and publishing a statement - especially via e-mail - from a flak is tantamount to publishing an unvetted press release and should be disallowed.
To other journalists, spokespeople are saviors. They are (almost) always available to provide a statement, to deny what the reporting otherwise shows is true but let's a reporter "prove" to their boss (and readers/viewers) that they are being fair and presenting "both sides." They offer access - on their own terms, only to the advantage of the officials they serve. They whisper to you on background in an act of apparent charity as part of the fraternity - perhaps even over a beer - though they are highly compensated to do so to shape a reporter's thoughts.
The better a reporter you are, the less you "need" a spokesperson. The lazier (or cozier to power) a reporter you are, the more you need a spokesperson. The world of journalism, particularly mainstream journalism, is filled with far more of the latter than the former. That is a giant disservice to readers/viewers and the truth.
So it was pretty disturbing to see how Chicago journalists reacted over the weekend to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's firing of longtime city spokesperson Bill McCaffrey. McCaffrey has worked as a flak for a variety of city departments including the notoriously dishonest law department, as well as for Chicago Public Schools, for Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and, until Friday, Lightfoot.
I had no idea until this weekend that Chicago's press corps held McCaffrey in such high esteem because he's been featured on this site many times over the years for his elision and outright deceit. I've named him Today's Worst Person In Chicago at least twice.
Let's review McCaffrey's appearances here in the Beachwood before moving on to what happened this weekend. Then I'll finish with today's payoff. Yes, in a way, I'm burying the lead. But the purpose is to take a chronological path to your enlightenment by providing you with the background you need. Then I'll throw in a couple related goodies for your consideration of the relationship between PR professionals and professional journalists.
*
McCaffery in the Beachwood (I've removed original links to news reports if the link is dead):
August 20, 2013, The [Whittier] Papers:
"Mayor Rahm Emanuel's handpicked school team was so concerned about the structural integrity of a Pilsen school fieldhouse - and in such a rush to tear it down - they didn't even wait to get a demolition permit, City Hall disclosed Monday," Fran Spielman and Maudlyne Ihejirika "report" for Sun-Times.
If you click through and read the rest, you'll see that McCaffrey was full of shit.
*
August 14, 2013, The [Wednesday] Papers:
"A traffic camera company that lost its Baltimore contract earlier this year after acknowledging that its faulty equipment resulted in thousands of erroneous speeding tickets was named Tuesday as the preferred bidder to take over Chicago's scandal-ridden red light camera program," the Tribune reports . . .
*
September 26, 2013, The [Thursday] Papers:
"A bank that has city business plans to wipe off the books up to $2.2 million in loans for a financially struggling Southwest Side arts center that's favored by some of the state's leading Democratic politicians," the Tribune reports.
Click through to see why that's absurd.
*
"Neither a mayoral spokeswoman nor a CPS spokesman would comment immediately on his move."
*
July 24, 2014, The [Tuesday] Papers:
"Bill McCaffrey, who until Friday was Mayor Rahm Emanuel's deputy press secretary, is moving down the street to [CPS headquarters] as of Tuesday," the Sun-Times reports.
Again, you can click through for the rest.
*
May 26, 2015, The [Tuesday] Papers:
This item includes a tweet from a Chicago reporter complaining that she's "so tired of being lied to," as well as one from another saying this is why reporters need to fact-check anything coming out of CPS.
"Chicago Public Schools somehow forgot about 22 schools, including a selective enrollment high school, in its estimate to hire Aramark to manage school janitors," the Sun-Times reports.
*
June 11, 2015, The [Friday] Papers:
"Chicago Public Schools admits that it mischaracterized some of its students who dropped out as 'transfers,' thereby inflating its 2014 graduation rates, but the district refuses to consider changing those graduation numbers," Lauren FitzPatrick reports for the Sun-Times . . .
And then . . .
"McCaffrey said the district became aware of the problem when CPS' inspector general began investigating similar patterns at a few CPS schools. The IG reported that at one school, now known to be Farragut Career Academy High School, 'the miscoding of purported GED dropouts as transfers appears to have been done to reduce the high school's reported dropout rate,' that would have negatively affected its official school rating . . .
And then . . .
"WBEZ and the BGA attempted to contact several of the principals of the schools whose data we looked at. We tried to reach them through phone calls, e-mails and stops by the schools, but each declined our request for interviews on the subject. CPS spokesman Bill McCaffrey also refused to make any principals available to talk about this story."
Reporters, in fact, were escorted out of buildings.
*
And then . . .
"McCaffrey acknowledged that the district has a problem, but said officials don't plan to go back and adjust the rates because of the 'billion dollar deficit.'"
*
February 12, 2016, The [Friday] Papers:
"A Chicago man won a $1 million verdict this week in a lawsuit that accused police of rigging a photo lineup to ensure he would be wrongly identified as an armed robbery suspect," AP reports . . .
By the way, it's not good enough to say, "Well, he was just doing his job." If your job is to be deceitful, get another job. And while it's not always easy, you can be a spokesperson without being dishonest. You can say, "Here's the number to the head of the law department head, they'll explain their thinking to you." And if that gets you fired, so be it. Taxpayers don't pay your salary to be lied to.
*
July 19, 2016, The [Wednesday] Papers:
"A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered the Emanuel administration to turn over e-mail chains sought by the Chicago Tribune related to the multimillion-dollar no-bid Chicago Public Schools contract that led to a federal criminal investigation and the resignation of schools chief Barbara Byrd-Bennett," the Tribune reports.
*
December 6, 2016, The [Tuesday] Papers:
"After a four-year court battle, a Chicago food truck owner on Monday failed in her effort to overturn what she calls 'burdensome' and 'damaging' rules governing mobile vendors in the city. The judgment likely will have a significant and lasting impact on Chicago's food truck industry, which has struggled to grow, in contrast to other U.S. cities," the Tribune reports . . .
*
November 27, 2017, The [Monday] Papers:
"A federal judge has ordered the city of Chicago to pay $62,500 for withholding records in a wrongful death lawsuit, marking the eighth time Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration has been sanctioned for failing to turn over potential evidence in a police misconduct case," the Tribune reports.
*
September 24, 2019, The [Tuesday] Papers:
"The city of Chicago has failed to meet at least a third of the deadlines in the first six months of the legally-binding police reform plan being overseen by a federal judge," WBEZ reports . . .
Didn't I just read that that's exactly what they aren't doing? I mean, isn't that the point of the story?
*
Now let's take a look at what happened over the weekend.
*
*
*
*
*
*
This morning:
*
Shia Kapos in her Illinois Politico Playbook this morning:
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot parted ways with a holdover employee from Rahm Emanuel's administration.
*
Mini-thread (and that should be "know," corrected in later tweet):
*
Journos sure jumped aggressively to McCaffrey's defense without knowing the whole story. And if his firing, upon more reporting, turns out to be unjustified, so be it. But he's been performing dishonestly for years. But he's always there to e-mail you a statement!
*
Finally, for your consideration, because we're talking about the relationship between flaks and journos:
-> Capitol Fax impresario Rich Miller gives an award, among others, each year to the "Best Government Spokesperson."
(This year's award went to John Patterson, a "strategic media advisor" for retiring state Senate President John Cullerton. Cullerton is retiring amidst a swirl of federal investigations of several members of his leadership team, as well as scrutiny of a land deal of his own. Patterson is a former Daily Herald state government editor and Lee Enterprises capitol reporter.)
This is part of the aspect of Miller's work that makes his oft-valuable site too insidery for comfort. (I mean, are his pseudonymous commenters making the nominations on who is the best spokesperson reporters? That would seem to be an ethical issue for them.)
-> The only defender of the media's CTU strike performance? A CTU spokesperson.
And if you read her defense, the CTU and its rhetoric are one and the same with the media's coverage thereof.
*
Plus, if you were one of these reporters, would you retweet this or at least feel slightly uncomfortable? Don't get me wrong, Sarah Karp is one of the city's best reporters. But I'm not the only one who, respectfully, thought she might have been a bit more sympathetic to the CTU than the CTU warranted. I get that if CPS lies to you for years, which I'm sure they did (and I'm saying that, not her) you might approach the reporting this way (if that's what she did). But the strike was its own discrete event. And the CTU isn't to be trusted either, regardless of the track record of past city administrations.
*
(And this from a CTU organizer, just to drive home how pleased the union was, in the main, with their coverage . . . )
-
