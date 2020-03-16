The [Monday] Papers

|
I may regret stating this later, but as of right now I have to say that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is doing a great job of leading. He communicates clearly, he's commanding, and as far as I can tell, he's competent. And you know what else? For a guy born into extreme wealth, he seems awfully "normal." (He always has; I knew him a smidge a few years ago.) Meaning, he's not insane.
His predecessor tried to portray himself as "normal," but obviously was driven by some odd demons given his stature in life. And our governors before that, well . . . not sure I'd take any previous Illinois governors in a crisis like this over J.B., though I suspect Jim Edgar and Jim Thompson would round out the top three if you had to choose who to steer the state through this. In other words, I'm really glad Bruce Rauner or Rod Blagojevich isn't governor right now.
Am I wrong?
Stop Comparing The Coronavirus To The Flu
Letter From Shanghai | Living In The Time Of Coronavirus
SportsMonday: Thank You, NFL!
Today's Coronavirus Novel
Heavenly Bodies to close until March 30th from r/chicago
Read With Ms. Olson: Do Not Lick This Book.
Ms. Olson teaches at St. Gall in Chicago.
