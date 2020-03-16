The [Monday] Papers

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I may regret stating this later, but as of right now I have to say that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is doing a great job of leading. He communicates clearly, he's commanding, and as far as I can tell, he's competent. And you know what else? For a guy born into extreme wealth, he seems awfully "normal." (He always has; I knew him a smidge a few years ago.) Meaning, he's not insane.

His predecessor tried to portray himself as "normal," but obviously was driven by some odd demons given his stature in life. And our governors before that, well . . . not sure I'd take any previous Illinois governors in a crisis like this over J.B., though I suspect Jim Edgar and Jim Thompson would round out the top three if you had to choose who to steer the state through this. In other words, I'm really glad Bruce Rauner or Rod Blagojevich isn't governor right now.

Am I wrong?



Stop Comparing The Coronavirus To The Flu

It's way deadlier.

Letter From Shanghai | Living In The Time Of Coronavirus

Coping strategies from an ex-Chicagoan living and working in China.

SportsMonday: Thank You, NFL!

"With everything else essentially shut down in world sports other than Mexican and Russian professional soccer, I would like to express my humble thanks for the ongoing NFL offseason."

A Complete List of Trump's Attempts to Play Down Coronavirus https://t.co/BHYVF8XvR8 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

Testing problem is worse than you think https://t.co/7CMplGPZ1w #axiosam — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

A sign of the economic impact of the U.S.'s lack of COVID-19 testing:



Blue Bottle is closing U.S. stores but staying open in Japan & South Korea, where the virus has also spread, because they have "extensive testing and medical support clearly in place."https://t.co/GJOdpGTDX4 — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) March 16, 2020

#CrazyBernie | A Norwegian university dings U.S. for its "poorly developed collective infrastructure" as it calls its students to the safety of home. https://t.co/93XFcCK9xF via @HuffPost — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

Lewis Black's appearance at the College of DuPage was canceled due to the coronavirus, so he taped this instead | A Very Special "The Rant Is Due" https://t.co/W6harNAkxS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

The rejection of science, medicine and truth by millions of Americans has become a danger for every American. There is no other country on earth where the response to the virus is dependent on politics and cable news viewing habits.This deadly reality will lead to much suffering — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) March 16, 2020

Today is going to be the biggest day for video conferencing in the history of Earth. By a long shot. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 16, 2020

Read With Ms. Olson: Do Not Lick This Book.

Ms. Olson teaches at St. Gall in Chicago.

Some inaccurate Biden claims last night: Biden didn't merely vote for the Iraq force authorization to get inspectors in; he vocally supported the war. China hasn't had merely "marginal" wealth gains. Sanders doesn't have nine "Super PACs." https://t.co/0F7XJUIxfN — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 16, 2020

*

Hey @Axios, nobody campaigned harder for Hillary Clinton in 2016 than Bernie Sanders: https://t.co/qDhAjXZW6y pic.twitter.com/D4sNSUuwkj — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

*

Trump ordered to expand document search in suit alleging he endorsed pyramid scam https://t.co/eaZBqe89Zo — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 15, 2020

*

OTD in Beachwood history. https://t.co/cGMTIdAGbG — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 15, 2020

*

OTD in Music History, via Songfacts: pic.twitter.com/2V0khbQQzo — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 16, 2020

