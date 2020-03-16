Chicago - Mar. 17, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I may regret stating this later, but as of right now I have to say that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is doing a great job of leading. He communicates clearly, he's commanding, and as far as I can tell, he's competent. And you know what else? For a guy born into extreme wealth, he seems awfully "normal." (He always has; I knew him a smidge a few years ago.) Meaning, he's not insane.

His predecessor tried to portray himself as "normal," but obviously was driven by some odd demons given his stature in life. And our governors before that, well . . . not sure I'd take any previous Illinois governors in a crisis like this over J.B., though I suspect Jim Edgar and Jim Thompson would round out the top three if you had to choose who to steer the state through this. In other words, I'm really glad Bruce Rauner or Rod Blagojevich isn't governor right now.

Am I wrong?

New on the Beachwood . . .

Stop Comparing The Coronavirus To The Flu
It's way deadlier.

Letter From Shanghai | Living In The Time Of Coronavirus
Coping strategies from an ex-Chicagoan living and working in China.

SportsMonday: Thank You, NFL!
"With everything else essentially shut down in world sports other than Mexican and Russian professional soccer, I would like to express my humble thanks for the ongoing NFL offseason."

Today's Coronavirus Novel

ChicagoReddit

Heavenly Bodies to close until March 30th from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Read With Ms. Olson: Do Not Lick This Book.

Ms. Olson teaches at St. Gall in Chicago.

BeachBook

Target Scene Report.

As Usual, Dalton's Right.

A World-Famous Curator Is Working 18-Hour Days To Put One Of Italy's Top Museums Online So Italians Can Visit From Quarantine.

Anish Kapoor Will Unveil His First Vantablack Sculptures During The Venice Biennale, Dazzling Visitors With The Blackest Black Ever Made.

A 'Thrilling' Mission To Get The Swedish To Change Overnight.

Stuck At Home? These 12 Famous Museums Offer Virtual Tours You Can Take On Your Couch.

What We Can Learn (And Should Unlearn) From Albert Camus's The Plague.

Health Experts Worry Coronavirus Will Overwhelm America's GoFundMe System.

For 32 Years, This Japanese Chef Has Been Making A Painting Of Every Single Meal He Eats. See His Mouth-Watering Work Here.

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

The Beachwood Tip Line: Tested.



