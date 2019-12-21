Chicago - Dec. 23, 2019
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Holiday Week 2019] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

New on the Beachwood . . .

E-Mails Show Trump Purposefully Inflicted Cruelty On Children
A 10-year-old held in a shelter for two months was found on the floor, crying and holding his hand. "My hand hurts because I got mad about my case and I hit the wall," the boy said. A 12-year-old boy reported "suicidal ideations" after separation from an aunt and a cousin. A 9-year-old girl said her uncle was murdered by a local gang.

Cruelty was, indeed, the point.

Recall! Ashland Sausage
Approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials - specifically hard, dark plastic.

SportsMonday: About That Bears Hip
It should still be attached, people.

Why Bad Customer Service Is Unlikely To Improve
Many complaint processes are actually designed to help companies retain profits by limiting the number of customers who can successfully resolve their complaints.

Cool Music Data Visualizations
Says something about our culture and stuff. Also, great fun to look at.

ChicagoReddit

Here is a 1979 photo of a CTA Free Santa Claus Bus. Some of the people are holding items from Marshall Field's, Wieboldt's and Lytton's. from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

New digs!

A post shared by Allison Grote Gerlach (@allisugerlach) on

ChicagoTube

Kadavar at the Avondale Music Hall on Friday night.

-

Who Was the Most Influential Artist of the Decade?

The Prodigies: Meet 8 Groundbreaking Millennial Artists Who Are Already Being Taught in Art History Classes.

The Badass Afghan Pilot Who Went Massively Viral Is Now Living In Exile.

Once, America Had Its Own Parrot.

Linda Ronstadt Documentary On CNN.

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

The Beachwood Quip Line: Make like a tree and leave a quip.



Permalink

Posted on December 23, 2019
MUSIC - Cool Music Data Visualizations.
TV - Meet The Press Fakes Michigan Bar Chat.
POLITICS - E-Mails: Child Cruelty On Purpose.
SPORTS - SportsMonday: About That Bears Hip.

BOOKS - Welcome To Cli-Fi.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Recall! Ashland Sausage.

