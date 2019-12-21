Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Holiday Week 2019] Papers

But not re-election run of president supported by Holocaust deniers | Illinois GOP Aims to End Holocaust Denier's Run for Congress https://t.co/yt2BUh7rsK — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 23, 2019

E-Mails Show Trump Purposefully Inflicted Cruelty On Children

A 10-year-old held in a shelter for two months was found on the floor, crying and holding his hand. "My hand hurts because I got mad about my case and I hit the wall," the boy said. A 12-year-old boy reported "suicidal ideations" after separation from an aunt and a cousin. A 9-year-old girl said her uncle was murdered by a local gang.

Cruelty was, indeed, the point.

Recall! Ashland Sausage

Approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials - specifically hard, dark plastic.

SportsMonday: About That Bears Hip

It should still be attached, people.

Why Bad Customer Service Is Unlikely To Improve

Many complaint processes are actually designed to help companies retain profits by limiting the number of customers who can successfully resolve their complaints.

Cool Music Data Visualizations

Says something about our culture and stuff. Also, great fun to look at.

Kadavar at the Avondale Music Hall on Friday night.

Who Was the Most Influential Artist of the Decade?

The Prodigies: Meet 8 Groundbreaking Millennial Artists Who Are Already Being Taught in Art History Classes.

The Badass Afghan Pilot Who Went Massively Viral Is Now Living In Exile.

Once, America Had Its Own Parrot.

Linda Ronstadt Documentary On CNN.

In #Chicago, Hanukkah Now Has Its Own Pop-Up Bar Experience https://t.co/TJVOvWO0ol — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 23, 2019

Milwaukee TV Station Tricks Interviewees With Unexpected Fine Print https://t.co/HVtVOKOK3R — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 23, 2019

The worship of billionaires has become our shittiest religion https://t.co/oKqmTbubfo via @outline — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 22, 2019

