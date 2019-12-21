|
The [Holiday Week 2019] Papers
E-Mails Show Trump Purposefully Inflicted Cruelty On Children
Cruelty was, indeed, the point.
Recall! Ashland Sausage
SportsMonday: About That Bears Hip
Why Bad Customer Service Is Unlikely To Improve
Cool Music Data Visualizations
Here is a 1979 photo of a CTA Free Santa Claus Bus. Some of the people are holding items from Marshall Field's, Wieboldt's and Lytton's. from r/chicago
Kadavar at the Avondale Music Hall on Friday night.
Who Was the Most Influential Artist of the Decade?
The Prodigies: Meet 8 Groundbreaking Millennial Artists Who Are Already Being Taught in Art History Classes.
The Badass Afghan Pilot Who Went Massively Viral Is Now Living In Exile.
Once, America Had Its Own Parrot.
Linda Ronstadt Documentary On CNN.
