Chicago - Jan. 15, 2021
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Hola, amigos.

I'm going back on hiatus; I'm not gonna half-ass this thing just for the sake of keeping it up, or appearing to. I've got plenty of other things to do.

So the site is officially suspended in animation until further notice.

That doesn't mean I won't be posting any new material. The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour will continue, shifting back to our regular Friday schedule now that the Bears season is over. And I'll continue to post work from writers such as Roger Wallenstein, Tom Chambers and David Rutter.

But for now I'm going to spend my time paying bills, cleaning up my taxes, ginning up some outside projects, tweeting, and trying to avoid getting COVID.

I still haven't even finished unpacking from my move last March. Though I still haven't finished unpacking from any move I've made since college. But still.

So, see you on the other side of whatever this is.

-

The Truth

-

Check Out REACH

-

Straight To Hell / Lily Allen

-

Radio King

-

Comments, tips, assignments, hate mail.



Permalink

Posted on January 15, 2021
MUSIC - Chicago Music Poster History.
TV - Hollywood Still Can't Get Abortion Right.
POLITICS - The Dark Side Of Kirin Beer.
SPORTS - The Four Horsemen Of Halas Hall.

BOOKS - Why Chimps Don't Hold Elections.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Recall! Sriracha Chicken Ravioli.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2021, The Beachwood Media Company