|
|
|
The [Friday] Papers
For completists, there was no Thursday column.
-
Two songs I'm currently obsessed with.
1. You Get What You Give / New Radicals.
*
2. V / Golden Smog.
*
Oh, and this:
-
ChicagoReddit
How do you pronounce "Reese's Pieces"? from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Brookfield Zoo uses discarded Christmas trees as animal treats.
-
BeachBook
After Decades Of Effort, Scientists Are Finally Seeing Black Holes. Or Are They?
-
TweetWood
+
*
*
-
The Beachwood Tip Line: Subscribe now.
Posted on January 8, 2021
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company