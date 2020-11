Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

No, A PornHub Banner Didn't Really Pop Up on CNN's Magic Wall https://t.co/hxuEWspYOm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 6, 2020

Afternoon In America

"The malevolent frat party is over," our very own David Rutter writes.

By The Numbers

Trump's ward, Wee Willie Wilson, and the numbers we truly have to grapple with.

The Political Odds

Updated.

Cuts And Beats

"Using photomontage technique, McDonald combined manipulated historical images of Black artists publicized by the entertainment industry - vintage sheet music covers, theater advertisements, and artist publicity photographs - with contemporary photographs taken by the artist himself in dance clubs around Chicago."

Area Woman Reads Greg Kot

A quarantine classic.

First time taking the stretched Peterbilt into Chicago

Why Only One Side Of Tinfoil Is Shiny.

I've read or watched all of Trump's speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter feed is an absolute trash fire of lies, bonkers conspiracies, general laughable nonsense. pic.twitter.com/9hC7hjyp0J — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 6, 2020

So the video Bannon streamed live saying Dr. Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray should be beheaded has been on Facebook for 10 hours and has 200,000 views.



10 hours.



Remember that next time Zuckerberg talks about all the moderators and A.I. they have. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 6, 2020

Today, we mark a terrible milestone in our state. Following our largest single-day increase in deaths since early June, Illinois has now surpassed more than 10,000 Illinoisans lost to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/LtcJmNv0tE — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 5, 2020

