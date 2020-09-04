Chicago - Sep. 4, 2020
The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes


-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

TrackNotes: Their Old Kentucky Home
"The Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended," writes our man on the rail Tom Chambers, in another gem.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #320: Premature Exuberation
There will almost certainly not be a Red Line World Series. Plus: Bears Lose QB Competition; Kiss The Sky; Soccer Wubble; Mubble; and Their Old Kentucky Home.

-

ChicagoReddit

Part 6 in my scifi tribute to Chicago music venues: Beat Kitchen in the Twenty Second City from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Weird Armor Traction Elevator, Undisclosed Chicago Location

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Chop It Up Line: Chop it good.



Permalink

Posted on September 4, 2020
MUSIC - Remembering Justin Townes Earle.
TV - Kenneth Copeland Loses Gig.
POLITICS - Chicago Companies Flouting Workplace Rules.
SPORTS - Their Old Kentucky Home.

BOOKS - America's Racist Presidents.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - UIC vs. The Breakfast Club.

