|
|
|
The [Friday] Papers
Me and Jim "Coach" Coffman discussed Kenosha and the ensuing events on our sports podcast today, check it out.
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #319: Business As Usual Is Canceled
If you click through, remember to scroll down for the Show Notes.
-
Programming Note
-
Real Death Toll
From everything I've read up to now, it's deep into the "potentially far more" category. But let's see what the Trib has to say.
Through July 25, Illinois had officially recorded 7,397 COVID-19 deaths. But public health experts say that for a fuller picture of the pandemic's toll, it's important to look at so-called excess deaths - or deaths beyond the number that would typically occur during a given time period.
That's a lot of death that far too many seem numb about. Just let those number sink in.
*
You'll have to click through for the nitty-gritty of the data, and a number of charts, but I'll highlight this:
Regardless, the data shows the toll has fallen heavily on nonwhite residents. In early May, for example, Hispanic residents of Illinois saw three times as many deaths as has been typical for that period - with most, but not all, of those extra deaths blamed on COVID-19.
It might seem trite to say, but can you imagine the response of this city, this state and this country if rich people saw three times as many deaths as typical?
-
The Status Quo Was Uncivil
Can we stop using the phrase "civil unrest?" Say what you mean: protests in the wake of shootings by police and a teenage militia member that have left two dead and one severely wounded.
*
"Civil unrest" is not just a vague, antiseptic piece of jargon; it makes the protesters the protaganists of the "unrest," instead of the police, whose actions have caused the protests. If anything, people are protesting police unrest, but it's not just unrest, it's a spate of state-sponsored murders. That's just the fact, Jack, and that's what our business is about.
*
"The department's new Critical Incident Response team, consisting of about 200 officers, will be deployed downtown. 'Arrest teams' outfitted with helmets and shields will enter crowds to arrest alleged 'agitators,' [police chief David] Brown said."
In other words, no lessons have been learned. The biggest reason why public opinion has shifted so dramatically so quickly in favor of the BLM movement is because nice white people can no longer deny what they've seen with their own eyes: That the main agitators are the police themselves.
*
"The department also conducted its 'first of many tabletop exercises' on Thursday night with an emergency safety drill downtown, following two waves of looting in the Loop."
Here's how those ended, which doesn't give me a lot of confidence:
*
-
Chicago Weather Forecast Is WAP
*
*
*
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
Remembering Justin Townes Earle
*
How The World's Billionaires Are Cashing In On COVID-19
*
Where Have I Heard These Trump Lines Before?
*
Kenneth Copeland Loses Gig
*
Evanston's Golden Child
*
Chicago: American Medina
*
Harlem Globetrotters' New Mobile Game
-
ChicagoReddit
Does anybody know where star lounge used to get their almond croissants? from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Fender Custom Shop 1952 Telecaster HS "Chicago Special"
-
TweetWood
*
It just goes on and on and on.
*
Maybe he meant crime in the executive branch.
*
*
*
I despise Chicago Exceptionalism.
*
*
-
The Beachwood Grip It And Rip It Line: Rip it good.
Posted on August 28, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company