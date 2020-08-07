Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

"Facing steep budget deficits and escalating income inequality, Mayor Lori Lightfoot should consider a graduated payroll tax and other ways to make corporations pay their fair share," Curtis Black writes for the Chicago Reporter.

Speaking of making corporations pay their fair share . . .

That's about $54 million less than Illinois and Chicago gave in subsidies to move their HQ here, if I recall correctly. https://t.co/p9yoEng41A — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #316

Jim "Coach" Coffman is out of town at an undisclosed location but he may still manage to call in and make a show at some point this weekend. Otherwise, I may go solo. Or not. Stay tuned!

ChicagoTube

Fender Custom Shop Marauder Master Built by Carlos Lopez

Maybe you should do that. https://t.co/fw1isHKevV — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

More admirable than Fauci.

Georgia teens shared photos of maskless students in crowded hallways. Now they're suspended. https://t.co/uDjqtDvopB — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

To investigate this, I uncovered federal docs -- including a letter to White House legal advisers -- that show the new USPS leader is a Trump ally & has invested in USPS competitors. I also obtained internal USPS memos to employees via postal union leaders. https://t.co/ZeDiWLLrnE — Jessica Lee (@byjlee) August 6, 2020

Cops lie constantly https://t.co/OVxmaiAHlu — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

NASA to Reexamine Nicknames for Cosmic Objects https://t.co/OwqlFaH5xp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

Yeah, those print ads don't really deliver "impressions." You pay for a lot of hypothetical eyeballs that never even land on the page of your ad. pic.twitter.com/iNrL4B4t1c — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

Journos now mad that advertisers no longer getting ripped off.

MARCH COMMERCIAL: during these uncertain times, we're thinking of you and your family



AUGUST COMMERCIAL: look you might as well catch it at burger king — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 5, 2020

Did "The Simpsons" predict that we'd think they predicted the future? @snopes — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 7, 2020

