The [Friday] Papers

In no way outside of my job as a census field supervisor do I represent the U.S. Census Bureau; just bringing you the latest census news in an objective, informative, non-partisan fashion.

SCOOP: @NPR has confirmed the Census Bureau is cutting #2020Census door knocking at unresponsive homes a month short, ending on Sept. 30, amid growing concerns that the White House is pressuring the bureau to stop counting soon for political gain.https://t.co/sRxXbGQXOs — Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang) July 31, 2020

I'm on a tiny island in Maine - no bridge, no cars, only about 20 houses. Today the Census guy showed up at our door. He said he KAYAKED HERE 🤯@uscensusbureau is truly giving a whole new meaning to "organize everywhere." Mad respect. — Jillian Singer (@JillianSinger_) July 29, 2020

It's #FunFactFriday! The 1st @uscensusbureau was conducted 230 years ago this weekend. Since then, everyone in the country - including non-US citizens - needs to be counted every 10 years to ensure fair share of federal spending. Fill out the census today! https://t.co/SpstSN164O pic.twitter.com/gnUc8tko1e — ATL International Affairs (@ATLIntlAffairs) July 31, 2020

COVID Tourism

"A city order, threats of a $500 fine, and a roped-off Bean sculpture didn't stop tourists from traveling to Chicago to spend an afternoon at Millennium Park Wednesday," WBEZ reports.

"It took WBEZ less than an hour at the downtown park to find around 10 people who said they were either blatantly ignoring or completely unaware of a travel order that's meant to force travelers from certain states to quarantine for 14 days before hitting the Chicago streets."

They'd rather risk killing people than give up their right to be entertained.

"The tourists came from Kansas, Arizona and Wisconsin, three of the 22 states listed on the city order. States are added once they start seeing an average of more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people a day. Tourists who come from those states, or Chicagoans who visit them and come back, are supposed to quarantine for two weeks, the city says.

"With work and everything, [a] two week quarantine just really isn't an option," said a Kansas native who didn't want WBEZ to use his name, since the city is threatening to fine people up to $500 each day they break the quarantine rule. "We had this trip planned long before all of this stuff, so we weren't going to back out of it just because of an order that's unenforceable," he said.

The order is unenforceable, so we're gonna go ahead and kill others in our path because we really want to see a giant kidney bean.

Logan from Wisconsin told WBEZ he (or she) is "just rolling with it," so I guess we should all chill.

See also:

* Tribune: Here's A Rundown Of Chicago's COVID-19 Quarantine Rules.

* Forbes: See Which States And Cities Actually Enforce Their Travel Advisories.

Mask Misinformation Madness

I reported a bus driver to the CTA the other day for allowing people on buses who were not wearing masks. He told me "it's just a suggestion." I (correctly) told him it's the law - and that he needed to pull his mask above his nose.

The CTA confirmed with me the obvious: Masks are required on buses and trains, and indeed in all public places.

Let's just say not all government agency managers have gotten the message either - and once again I've had to be the skunk at the garden party. Excuse me for trying to save lives.

Wear a goddamn mask. And make sure everyone around you is wearing one too. Report those who are not to the proper authorities. This is no joke.

COVID Air

"The City of Chicago is taking steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus at O'Hare and Midway airports," WBBM Newsradio reports.

"Effective Friday, unless you work at one of the two airports, have a ticket for a flight, or are assisting a traveler, you will not be allowed inside O'Hare or Midway international airports."

Walvid

Walgreens Avoids Hearing, Pays 8 Citations for Mask Violations in Cicero https://t.co/cu7FKz2OTu — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 31, 2020

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #315: Season Greetings

Is in preproduction!

Worst baseball season ever. Shut it down. Plus: Kubs Killers; Rickey Boylen; Chicago Vikings; Blackhawks Bubble; Eddie Goldman Opts Out; Remembering Lou Henson; Jim Boylen Is Still Here And We're Here; and Sky High, Fire Fluke.

Rockers To Pols: Knock It Off

"Falsely implying support or endorsement from an artist or songwriter is dishonest and immoral."

Who Mourns For Basie?

"Music fans should be worried as if this art were an old friend struck down by a virus and is unable to rise up."

Don't You Forget About Them

"We need millions more from the federal government to protect the most vulnerable school staff if we're going to keep everyone safe in schools."

Fixing ComEd

"It has been plain to see to anyone willing to look: ComEd and Exelon have used political power to corrupt utility regulation in Illinois."

The Cubs Now Come With Trigger Alerts

Most unpleasant win ever.

Does Home-Field Advantage Exist Without Fans?

A rare chance for a controlled experiment.

Fixing The ADA

"Instead of designing systems for able-bodied people and offering 'accommodations' for the disabled, I prefer universal design: designing systems that are accessible for everybody. That way, nobody is left out, and nobody is 'othered' or stigmatized."

See also: What Is The Curb Cut Effect? Five Ways Disability Rights Benefit Everyone.

Matisse's Bathers By A River

"When the painting was acquired by the Art Institute in 1953, Matisse told the museum's director that he viewed the painting as one of his five most pivotal works."

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Eating The $15 Pizza Pot Pie From Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Company

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

"The media worked very hard to scare people out of attending the Trump campaign rally last Saturday night in Tulsa." -- Herman Cain https://t.co/NctzqPimeR — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) July 30, 2020

WaPo reports that DHS was sharing info on @benjaminwittes and NYT's Mike Baker bc they wrote on internal unclassified docs showing DHS knew fuckall about what they were doing in Portland. https://t.co/Y9L9hOxrof — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 31, 2020

For 7 years, I covered dictators and strongmen in West and Central Africa. The No. 1 move of an incumbent who thinks he's going to lose an upcoming election, is to delay the ballot citing security concerns or else technical issues - "oops, ballots couldn't be printed in time!" https://t.co/fcDW8RQmrR — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) July 30, 2020

✅ Yes, President Eisenhower once said that a political party must be dedicated to the advancement of a moral cause, otherwise it is just a conspiracy to seize power.

https://t.co/7G5UVjyqRG pic.twitter.com/ZM1am9l06E — snopes.com (@snopes) July 31, 2020

