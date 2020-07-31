|
The [Friday] Papers
In no way outside of my job as a census field supervisor do I represent the U.S. Census Bureau; just bringing you the latest census news in an objective, informative, non-partisan fashion.
*
*
-
COVID Tourism
"It took WBEZ less than an hour at the downtown park to find around 10 people who said they were either blatantly ignoring or completely unaware of a travel order that's meant to force travelers from certain states to quarantine for 14 days before hitting the Chicago streets."
They'd rather risk killing people than give up their right to be entertained.
*
"The tourists came from Kansas, Arizona and Wisconsin, three of the 22 states listed on the city order. States are added once they start seeing an average of more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people a day. Tourists who come from those states, or Chicagoans who visit them and come back, are supposed to quarantine for two weeks, the city says.
"With work and everything, [a] two week quarantine just really isn't an option," said a Kansas native who didn't want WBEZ to use his name, since the city is threatening to fine people up to $500 each day they break the quarantine rule.
The order is unenforceable, so we're gonna go ahead and kill others in our path because we really want to see a giant kidney bean.
*
Logan from Wisconsin told WBEZ he (or she) is "just rolling with it," so I guess we should all chill.
-
See also:
* Tribune: Here's A Rundown Of Chicago's COVID-19 Quarantine Rules.
* Forbes: See Which States And Cities Actually Enforce Their Travel Advisories.
-
Mask Misinformation Madness
The CTA confirmed with me the obvious: Masks are required on buses and trains, and indeed in all public places.
*
Let's just say not all government agency managers have gotten the message either - and once again I've had to be the skunk at the garden party. Excuse me for trying to save lives.
*
Wear a goddamn mask. And make sure everyone around you is wearing one too. Report those who are not to the proper authorities. This is no joke.
-
COVID Air
"Effective Friday, unless you work at one of the two airports, have a ticket for a flight, or are assisting a traveler, you will not be allowed inside O'Hare or Midway international airports."
-
Walvid
-
