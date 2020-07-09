|
|
|
The [Friday] Papers
"After missing out on cleaner air during the coronavirus lockdown, the Chicago area just suffered its longest streak of high-pollution days in more than a decade," the Tribune reports.
"Eight consecutive days of bad air swept through the region amid an emerging scientific link between exposure to pollution and COVID-19 death rates. Low-income, predominantly Black and Latino communities are being hit the hardest.
"Air quality has been so poor, the entire Chicago area ended up dirtier than notoriously smog-choked Los Angeles during the beginning of the month, according to a Chicago Tribune review of federal data."
So I wasn't imagining an unusual number of "unhealthy air" alerts on my phone's weather app.
But why?
Satellites and land-based monitors tracked how unusually hot, sunny weather in the Midwest baked exhaust from automobile tailpipes, diesel engines and factory smokestacks into smog, also known as ground-level ozone.
Go read the rest, there's lots more.
-
Last Call, The Saddest Call Of All
"The city already required bars, restaurants, and other businesses with on-site consumption liquor licenses to stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m. Now those establishments must close their doors entirely at midnight."
It's the right thing to do; I'm not sure bars and restaurants should even be open yet. It's just sad. I'm a late-stayer when it comes to bars. I've never been able to figure out why anyone would leave a bar before they were legally required to do so.
-
Flex You
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #312
Deep Mental State.
I don't know if I want to go to a Walgreens doctor.
Posted on July 10, 2020
|
|
