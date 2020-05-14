The [Friday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons.
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
By Steve Rhodes
New on the Beachwood . . .
I'm Having A Down Day Emotionally. Here's Why.
Stupid, lazy despicable people who don't care about you. Go Hornets!
'Reopening' Will Kill (A Particular Set Of) People
"As other countries have shown with far more grace, the alternative isn't shutting down forever - it's investing in testing and social safety nets."
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance
Greed, ego, pride, backstabbing, rivalry, treachery, betrayal - everything but the sex. Plus: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down; The Bundesliga Is Back!; Biggs Time Is Back!; and Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!
Beach Report
"In areas like Chicago, Illinois, where industrial discharges are polluting important recreational areas in Lake Michigan, and Florida, where toxic algae blooms are devastating the coasts, Surfrider's work to protect clean water is more critical than ever."
Embracing Open Science Publishing In A Crisis
Thankfully, major commercial publishers such as Elsevier and Springer have already announced that they will drop their paywalls on coronavirus research for the duration of the crisis. Now let's get everyone else onboard.
Nicki Bluhm's Quarantine Covers Of TV Theme Songs
Your dreams were your ticket out.
Posted on May 15, 2020