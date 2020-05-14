Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Friday] Papers

TRUMP: "When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases." pic.twitter.com/tEX1uXQbmp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

I'm Having A Down Day Emotionally. Here's Why.

Stupid, lazy despicable people who don't care about you. Go Hornets!

*

'Reopening' Will Kill (A Particular Set Of) People

"As other countries have shown with far more grace, the alternative isn't shutting down forever - it's investing in testing and social safety nets."

+

Who's the shithole country now? https://t.co/5OhM8sS3WJ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 15, 2020

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance

Greed, ego, pride, backstabbing, rivalry, treachery, betrayal - everything but the sex. Plus: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down; The Bundesliga Is Back!; Biggs Time Is Back!; and Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!

*

Beach Report

"In areas like Chicago, Illinois, where industrial discharges are polluting important recreational areas in Lake Michigan, and Florida, where toxic algae blooms are devastating the coasts, Surfrider's work to protect clean water is more critical than ever."

*

Embracing Open Science Publishing In A Crisis

Thankfully, major commercial publishers such as Elsevier and Springer have already announced that they will drop their paywalls on coronavirus research for the duration of the crisis. Now let's get everyone else onboard.

*

Nicki Bluhm's Quarantine Covers Of TV Theme Songs

Your dreams were your ticket out.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Chicago Tears" / BlackDiddyRed

-

BeachBook

This Is How Hard It Is To Invest In Black Neighborhoods.

*

The Heir To The Bic Pen Fortune Is Suing His Estranged Baroness Wife To Get Back A Trove Of Giacomettis And Other Blue Chip Art.

*

Pandemic Marriage, Menage & Me.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1. See national & state forecasts: https://t.co/PI1AtLCCmt pic.twitter.com/iylBnom5U0 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) May 15, 2020

*

DeVos "has directed school districts to share millions of dollars designated for low-income students with wealthy private schools." https://t.co/y1uaEcOiRY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 15, 2020

*

Hospital responds after video seen of Illinois nurse at crowded Wisconsin bar https://t.co/w4ruujZ11F — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 15, 2020

*

Illinois nears metrics to enter Dumb Phase, to be followed by Really Stupid Phase and finally We're All Dead Phase. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 15, 2020

-

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Really dead.

