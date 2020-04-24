|
The [Friday] Papers
Click through and read this.
-
'This Is A Bloodbath'
Workers at three different long-term care facilities describe staffing shortages, inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a lack of clarity around the extent of the outbreaks in those nursing homes, and conduct that violates guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Also from WBEZ:
* In Cook County, Nursing Homes Account For A Quarter Of COVID-19 Deaths.
* MAP: COVID-19's Deadly Rich Into Illinois Nursing Homes.
-
Meanwhile . . .
"After the coronavirus shut down dining rooms at nursing homes, a maintenance worker at Symphony of Joliet took it upon himself to order, assemble and install personal dining tables in more than 40 rooms," the Tribune reports.
"Tragically, though the worker had no symptoms, it was discovered later that he was carrying the COVID-19 virus. By visiting those rooms and through his physical exertion, officials at the nursing home believe, he became a 'super spreader' and infected many of the residents.
"As soon as administrators learned the worker had the virus, they relocated the exposed patients and other workers to another floor. Regardless, 24 residents and two workers - one of them the maintenance worker - died of the disease."
-
And . . .
* NBC5 Chicago: 'Worry Like It's Your Mother' - 111 Of 158 Residents At Chicago Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus.
"Another nursing home in the Chicago area has been hit hard by coronavirus, with 70 percent of patients testing positive. NBC 5's Michelle Relerford talked to the daughter of a resident who has a message for state leaders."
-
* CBS2 Chicago: Ex-Nurse Blows Whistle On Alleged COVID-19 Failures At Lincolnwood Assisted Living Facility.
-
See also:
"In Chicago, nursing aide Tainika Somerville said: 'I had to find out on social media that a resident I took care of passed away from complications of COVID-19.'"
* AP: 11,000 Deaths: Ravaged Nursing Homes Plead For More Testing.
"Neither the federal government nor the leader in nursing home deaths, New York, has mandated testing for all residents and staff. An industry group says only about a third of the 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. have ready access to tests that can help isolate the sick and stop the spread. And homes that do manage to get a hold of tests often rely on luck and contacts."
* Fox Illinois: Nursing Home Employees Speak Out About COVID-19 Negligence.
"Shaundria Foster is an aid at Prairie Oasis, a nursing home near Chicago, and said she was told to keep working with residents despite showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was also told to not speak with any media."
-
|
|
