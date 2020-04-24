Chicago - Apr. 24, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Click through and read this.

-

'This Is A Bloodbath'
"As the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes climb throughout the United States, staff at some Chicago facilities describe dire work conditions and a lack of transparency about outbreaks, a WBEZ investigation has found.

Workers at three different long-term care facilities describe staffing shortages, inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a lack of clarity around the extent of the outbreaks in those nursing homes, and conduct that violates guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The workers from three Chicago nursing homes - Lakeview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln Park, Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Logan Square, and Center Home for Hispanic Elderly in Humboldt Park - all asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs. WBEZ also spoke to a patient at Lakeview who described the conditions at the facility.

Several residents have died at each of the facilities. As one worker put it: "This is a bloodbath. I feel like my heart is breaking."

Also from WBEZ:

* In Cook County, Nursing Homes Account For A Quarter Of COVID-19 Deaths.

* MAP: COVID-19's Deadly Rich Into Illinois Nursing Homes.

-

Meanwhile . . .

"After the coronavirus shut down dining rooms at nursing homes, a maintenance worker at Symphony of Joliet took it upon himself to order, assemble and install personal dining tables in more than 40 rooms," the Tribune reports.

"Tragically, though the worker had no symptoms, it was discovered later that he was carrying the COVID-19 virus. By visiting those rooms and through his physical exertion, officials at the nursing home believe, he became a 'super spreader' and infected many of the residents.

"As soon as administrators learned the worker had the virus, they relocated the exposed patients and other workers to another floor. Regardless, 24 residents and two workers - one of them the maintenance worker - died of the disease."

-

And . . .

* NBC5 Chicago: 'Worry Like It's Your Mother' - 111 Of 158 Residents At Chicago Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus.

"Another nursing home in the Chicago area has been hit hard by coronavirus, with 70 percent of patients testing positive. NBC 5's Michelle Relerford talked to the daughter of a resident who has a message for state leaders."

-

* CBS2 Chicago: Ex-Nurse Blows Whistle On Alleged COVID-19 Failures At Lincolnwood Assisted Living Facility.

-

See also:
* Center for Public Integrity: When Nursing Home Workers Feel Like 'Lambs Led To Slaughter.'

"In Chicago, nursing aide Tainika Somerville said: 'I had to find out on social media that a resident I took care of passed away from complications of COVID-19.'"

* AP: 11,000 Deaths: Ravaged Nursing Homes Plead For More Testing.

"Neither the federal government nor the leader in nursing home deaths, New York, has mandated testing for all residents and staff. An industry group says only about a third of the 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. have ready access to tests that can help isolate the sick and stop the spread. And homes that do manage to get a hold of tests often rely on luck and contacts."

* Fox Illinois: Nursing Home Employees Speak Out About COVID-19 Negligence.

"Shaundria Foster is an aid at Prairie Oasis, a nursing home near Chicago, and said she was told to keep working with residents despite showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was also told to not speak with any media."

-

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #301
Featuring Jim "Coach" Coffman and all the NFL draft haps as well as news and commentary from the rest of the sports world! We'll actually be recording the 'cast and posting it on Saturday this week, so we can tell you with great clarity why Ryan Pace blew it.

-

ChicagoReddit

Video Games from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

See also: The Broom Of Wicker Park.

-

ChicagoTube

"Chicago Barn Dance" / Special Consensus

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Q you.



Permalink

Posted on April 24, 2020
MUSIC - White Mystery's Stay-At-Home Fest.
TV - Pie On Lockdown Pt 5: One Step Beyond.
POLITICS - The Disaster That Led To Earth Day.
SPORTS - Is The Wonderlic Worthless?

BOOKS - Immigrants And Epidemics.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beware These Stimulus Check Scams.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company