Chicago - Apr. 10, 2020
The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

"Sherman was originally a collector of vintage jukeboxes, and, frustrated with the limited range of records, he bought Music Products, a pressing plant in Bridgeport, Illinois, to press up tracks for them," the Guardian notes.

"I got tired of listening to the Andrew Sisters and Tommy Dorsey," he said. "So I decided to do things the hard way."

He was then approached by house music artists Jesse Saunders and Vince Lawrence who wanted him to release their music. He pressed up Saunders' On and On - regarded by some as the first house music record - and created the Precision label, before founding Trax.

Via Trax, Sherman released the futuristic, bass-driven music that defined Chicago house style, such as Can U Feel It by Mr Fingers, Your Love by Frankie Knuckles, Bringing Down the Walls by Robert Owens, and Jefferson's Move Your Body.

Phuture's Acid Tracks was released by the label and helped coin the term "acid house", which caused a sensation in the UK in 1988.

But, to be honest . . .

"Sherman was criticized for poor-quality vinyl pressings, missed royalty payments, and a lack of interaction with the artists on his roster . . . DJ Pierre of Phuture once claimed 'Trax never paid me royalties,' and Jamie Principle, who sang Your Love, alleged he wasn't properly signed to the label, saying they 'literally just stole my stuff.'"

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

We're On The Brink Of Cyberpunk
"Cyberpunk speaks to the present because the conditions that inspired it remain largely unchanged."

*

The Tornillo Boondoggle
'Over five months, the federal government spent about $66 million to operate the facility, which was built to hold as many as 2,500 detainees; it never held more than 70 and the average daily population for the first three months was 28. That comes out to a cost of about $431,000 per day.'

*

How Chinese TV Is Covering Chicago's Coronavirus Crisis
See CGTN's reports.

*

Beachwood Sports Radio: Bulls Get Their (White) Man
GarPax is dead. We think. Plus: Q Life; Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks; Bear Crazy; and Transfer Window.

*

Chicago Guy Says He's Invented A Better Jump Rope
Retractable!

-

ChicagoReddit

A detailed history about Starsiak Clothing and the Polish Triangle from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Peggy Macnamara Draws a Golden Jackal at the Field Museum of Chicago.

-

BeachBook

Manhattan's DA Just Slammed Christie's With A $16.7 Million Fine For Failing To Collect New York Sales Tax For Years.

*

Mort Drucker, 1929 - 2020.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

*

Maybe the line is: "What's he doing in Joe Biden's basement?"

-

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Basement tapes.



Permalink

Posted on April 10, 2020
MUSIC - John Prine In The Beachwood.
TV - Chinese TV Covers Chicago's Coronavirus.
POLITICS - The Tornillo Boondoggle.
SPORTS - Bulls Get Their (White) Man.

BOOKS - We're On The Brink Of Cyberpunk.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Chicago Guy's Better Jump Rope.

