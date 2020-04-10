Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

Trax Records Founder Larry Sherman Has Died https://t.co/5CC1E2oIlj via @pitchfork — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 10, 2020

"Sherman was originally a collector of vintage jukeboxes, and, frustrated with the limited range of records, he bought Music Products, a pressing plant in Bridgeport, Illinois, to press up tracks for them," the Guardian notes.

"I got tired of listening to the Andrew Sisters and Tommy Dorsey," he said. "So I decided to do things the hard way." He was then approached by house music artists Jesse Saunders and Vince Lawrence who wanted him to release their music. He pressed up Saunders' On and On - regarded by some as the first house music record - and created the Precision label, before founding Trax. Via Trax, Sherman released the futuristic, bass-driven music that defined Chicago house style, such as Can U Feel It by Mr Fingers, Your Love by Frankie Knuckles, Bringing Down the Walls by Robert Owens, and Jefferson's Move Your Body. Phuture's Acid Tracks was released by the label and helped coin the term "acid house", which caused a sensation in the UK in 1988.

But, to be honest . . .

"Sherman was criticized for poor-quality vinyl pressings, missed royalty payments, and a lack of interaction with the artists on his roster . . . DJ Pierre of Phuture once claimed 'Trax never paid me royalties,' and Jamie Principle, who sang Your Love, alleged he wasn't properly signed to the label, saying they 'literally just stole my stuff.'"

We're On The Brink Of Cyberpunk

"Cyberpunk speaks to the present because the conditions that inspired it remain largely unchanged."

The Tornillo Boondoggle

'Over five months, the federal government spent about $66 million to operate the facility, which was built to hold as many as 2,500 detainees; it never held more than 70 and the average daily population for the first three months was 28. That comes out to a cost of about $431,000 per day.'

How Chinese TV Is Covering Chicago's Coronavirus Crisis

See CGTN's reports.

See CGTN's reports.

Beachwood Sports Radio: Bulls Get Their (White) Man

GarPax is dead. We think. Plus: Q Life; Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks; Bear Crazy; and Transfer Window.

Chicago Guy Says He's Invented A Better Jump Rope

Retractable!

Retractable!

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Peggy Macnamara Draws a Golden Jackal at the Field Museum of Chicago.

BeachBook

Manhattan's DA Just Slammed Christie's With A $16.7 Million Fine For Failing To Collect New York Sales Tax For Years.

Mort Drucker, 1929 - 2020.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

NEW: While Peter Navarro wrote memos privately warning coronavirus could kill millions here and inflict trillions of economic damage he was publicly saying there was "nothing to worry about" and the economy was not at risk from a slowdown in China.https://t.co/LgXFyeA4ae pic.twitter.com/2HKLQYpVNM — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 10, 2020

"not a single shipment of...N95 masks arrived at U.S. ports during the month of March...Federal agencies waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders for the urgently needed supplies," per AP https://t.co/no6QyRALgL — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 10, 2020

Asked about this, Adams saying he's directing his message to people of all races. Fauci then interjects to say he knows Adams and the language was not offensive. https://t.co/fxzRxXTch1 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 10, 2020

Just despicable stuff. Some might even say deplorable. https://t.co/apN7veWeVk — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 10, 2020

I spoke with the Postmaster General again today. She could not have been more clear:



The Postal Service will collapse without urgent intervention, and it will happen soon.



We've pleaded with the White House to help. @realDonaldTrump personally directed his staff not to do so. https://t.co/5wPQvbA951 — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 9, 2020

Maybe the line is: "What's he doing in Joe Biden's basement?"

Is he in Joe Biden's basement? https://t.co/vy1baTXvpd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 10, 2020

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Basement tapes.

