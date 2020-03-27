Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

"Just over a week after her sister became Illinois' first coronavirus fatality, Wanda Bailey also succumbed to the disease," the Sun-Times reports.

"Bailey, 63, of Crete, died Wednesday morning of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection, with hypertension, heart disease and COPD serving as contributing factors, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She was pronounced dead at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

"Bailey was the sister of Patricia Frieson, 61, a retired nurse who died March 16 after testing positive for COVID-19 just a day earlier. Their brother, Anthony Frieson, posted on social media Wednesday evening that his family had lost 'another beautiful soul.'"



For more on Patricia Frieson, see the item Retired South Side Nurse Is Illinois' First COVID-19 Death.

Also from the Sun-Times:

"While Patricia Frieson was raised in Arkansas by her grandmother, Bailey grew up with her seven other siblings on Chicago's South Side. They first lived in Bronzeville before relocating to a four-flat in Auburn-Gresham in the mid-70s."

It's Your Own Fault, Chicago

"Visibly angry and citing the hundreds of people seen congregating outdoors in defiance of the stay at home order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's lakefront, the 606 and other public spaces will be closed," CBS2 Chicago reports.

"And if people go against that rule, they'll be fined and even arrested."

Lori Lightfoot is the mom who actually turned the car around because we didn't behave. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) March 26, 2020

Said Lightfoot:

"We could be expecting upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks. Not 40,000 cases but 40,000 people who will require acute care in a hospital setting. That number will break our healthcare system."

The city is readying McCormick Place to handle the overload.

"[Lightfoot] spent the morning at Lakeside Center at McCormick Place with officials from the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," the Sun-Times reports.

What the the Army Corps of Engineers is doing:

As a friend said, "This is what competence looks like." U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facilities Concept https://t.co/vZrBs7JBin — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 27, 2020

Sun-Times:

"A reporter characterized Lightfoot's estimate of 40,000 Chicago hospitalizations in the coming weeks as 'insane.' The mayor stood her ground. She said it's based on 'a number of different projections based upon modeling' by the city, the state and local hospitals."

Name that reporter, please.

The media names everyone but themselves.

Beer Nuts

At least some parts of the media just couldn't resist following up on Block Club Chicago's series of articles about the dude who went on a 40-day beer-only diet (see the item Beer Diet Not Cute).

In the Block Club version, Patrick Berger drank four to five beers a day, which appeared to be close to his daily usage even when not on a "diet."

In the Sun-Times version, Berger drank three to four beers a day.

Those of us who have spent a great deal of our lives in and around bars know to take the Over.

Of course, the Sun-Times, like Block Club, played the story as charming without confronting the obvious health issues it raises.

Likewise, The Takeout, which puts his input at four beers a day.

"He sought some advice from friends who are doctors," The Takeout notes, without mentioning that he did not seek advice from his actual doctor because she had already told him, pre-diet, that he needed to cut back on his drinking.

Finally, Berger told Chicago earlier this month: "I'm also drinking in much more moderation than I'm used to. I had a very high tolerance and I never really needed to count my beers. That tolerance is gone. I feel something after one drink, and I have to let that wear off for at least an hour before I have another one."

I know what he should give up next.

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown, Pt. 2

"I think it's worth pointing out that some people have been behaving like dicks!"

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #297

Will be recorded - over the phone - at noon and posted thereafter.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

"16 Rolls" / Chicago Frankie C.

-

With Meetings Banned, Millions Struggle To Stay Sober On Their Own.

Ancestor Of All Animals Found In Australia.

10.9 Million Names Now Aboard Mars Rover.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

The nation's elite Op-Ed pages promoting Rahm Emanuel as a public health evangelist is as darkly comical as if, say, a Chicago newspaper published governing advice from Rod Blagojevich. https://t.co/ZUxviXATAQ via @WSJ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 27, 2020

$1 billion for breathing machines - my god, we can't afford that. It could cut into that $170 billion tax break for real estate tycoons https://t.co/uNSuIBBqfW https://t.co/iSaVdyIZy5 pic.twitter.com/s814s9j00B — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) March 27, 2020

Pritzker should offer to investigate Burisma. https://t.co/uCV8B5DG6K — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 26, 2020

How much would the athletes have gotten? https://t.co/MUIpDP5uC0 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 26, 2020

