Chicago - Mar. 27, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"Just over a week after her sister became Illinois' first coronavirus fatality, Wanda Bailey also succumbed to the disease," the Sun-Times reports.

"Bailey, 63, of Crete, died Wednesday morning of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection, with hypertension, heart disease and COPD serving as contributing factors, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. She was pronounced dead at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

"Bailey was the sister of Patricia Frieson, 61, a retired nurse who died March 16 after testing positive for COVID-19 just a day earlier. Their brother, Anthony Frieson, posted on social media Wednesday evening that his family had lost 'another beautiful soul.'"

*

For more on Patricia Frieson, see the item Retired South Side Nurse Is Illinois' First COVID-19 Death.

*

Also from the Sun-Times:

"While Patricia Frieson was raised in Arkansas by her grandmother, Bailey grew up with her seven other siblings on Chicago's South Side. They first lived in Bronzeville before relocating to a four-flat in Auburn-Gresham in the mid-70s."

-

It's Your Own Fault, Chicago
"Visibly angry and citing the hundreds of people seen congregating outdoors in defiance of the stay at home order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's lakefront, the 606 and other public spaces will be closed," CBS2 Chicago reports.

"And if people go against that rule, they'll be fined and even arrested."

*

*

Said Lightfoot:

"We could be expecting upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks. Not 40,000 cases but 40,000 people who will require acute care in a hospital setting. That number will break our healthcare system."

The city is readying McCormick Place to handle the overload.

"[Lightfoot] spent the morning at Lakeside Center at McCormick Place with officials from the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," the Sun-Times reports.

What the the Army Corps of Engineers is doing:

*

Sun-Times:

"A reporter characterized Lightfoot's estimate of 40,000 Chicago hospitalizations in the coming weeks as 'insane.' The mayor stood her ground. She said it's based on 'a number of different projections based upon modeling' by the city, the state and local hospitals."

Name that reporter, please.

*

The media names everyone but themselves.

-

Beer Nuts
At least some parts of the media just couldn't resist following up on Block Club Chicago's series of articles about the dude who went on a 40-day beer-only diet (see the item Beer Diet Not Cute).

In the Block Club version, Patrick Berger drank four to five beers a day, which appeared to be close to his daily usage even when not on a "diet."

In the Sun-Times version, Berger drank three to four beers a day.

Those of us who have spent a great deal of our lives in and around bars know to take the Over.

Of course, the Sun-Times, like Block Club, played the story as charming without confronting the obvious health issues it raises.

Likewise, The Takeout, which puts his input at four beers a day.

"He sought some advice from friends who are doctors," The Takeout notes, without mentioning that he did not seek advice from his actual doctor because she had already told him, pre-diet, that he needed to cut back on his drinking.

Finally, Berger told Chicago earlier this month: "I'm also drinking in much more moderation than I'm used to. I had a very high tolerance and I never really needed to count my beers. That tolerance is gone. I feel something after one drink, and I have to let that wear off for at least an hour before I have another one."

I know what he should give up next.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown, Pt. 2
"I think it's worth pointing out that some people have been behaving like dicks!"

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #297
Will be recorded - over the phone - at noon and posted thereafter.

-

ChicagoReddit

Love from Apparently Guestless Mag Mile Westin from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"16 Rolls" / Chicago Frankie C.

-

BeachBook

With Meetings Banned, Millions Struggle To Stay Sober On Their Own.

*

Ancestor Of All Animals Found In Australia.

*

10.9 Million Names Now Aboard Mars Rover.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Cut me in.



Permalink

Posted on March 27, 2020
MUSIC - Kenny Rogers In The Beachwood.
TV - Jonathan Pie On Lockdown Pt. 2.
POLITICS - U.S. War Crimes In Afghanistan.
SPORTS - Missing Chicago's Game.

BOOKS - Poles In Illinois.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - What Is A Chicagoan Anyway?

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company