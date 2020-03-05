Chicago - Mar. 6, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Trump's Banana Split Economy
Diseconomies of scale.

*

Bogus Coronavirus Books Exploit Fear
"[A] shadowy array of grifters and opportunists are flocking to Amazon.com and other online booksellers to capitalize on public fear, producing a steady stream of books and manuals that claim to hold the secret to surviving the outbreak."

*

New White Claw Is Here!
Consumer demand spurs new flavors.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #294: White Sox Signings vs. Cubs Whinings
Yoan Moncada vs. Pedro Strop. Plus: The Daily Dallas Keuchel; Big Data Darvish; Why David Ross May Bring Back The Intentional Loss; Streaking Blackhawks On Life Support; Brad Biggs Talks Football With You; Bulls Finally Testing Paxson's Argument; Chicago Fire Home Opener; and Illinois Hoops Nation.

-

Chicago Restaurant Bubble from r/chicago

-

-

Leslie Uggams Performing "My Kind Of Town (Chicago Is)" At Halftime Of The 54th Orange Bowl Classic In 1988 For Some Reason.

-

Farmers Fight John Deere Over Who Gets To Fix An $800,000 Tractor.

-

*

Yes, please.

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Here we go again.



Posted on March 6, 2020
