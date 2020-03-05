Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

Countries with a woman leader before the US:



🇱🇰

🇮🇳

🇮🇱

🇦🇷

🇨🇫

🇵🇹

🇬🇧

🇩🇲

🇮🇸

🇳🇴

🇲🇹

🇵🇭

🇵🇰

🇮🇪

🇱🇹

🇳🇮

🇧🇩

🇫🇷

🇵🇱

🇧🇮

🇨🇦

🇷🇼

🇹🇷

🇭🇹

🇳🇿

🇱🇻

🇵🇦

🇨🇭

🇫🇮

🇮🇩

🇸🇳

🇸🇹

🇵🇪

🇲🇰

🇲🇿

🇩🇪

🇺🇦

🇨🇱

🇯🇲

🇱🇷

🇰🇷

🇲🇩

🇭🇷

🇦🇺

🇨🇷

🇰🇬

🇸🇰

🇹🇹

🇩🇰

🇽🇰

🇲🇱

🇹🇭

🇲🇼

🇸🇮

🇧🇷

🇲🇺

🇳🇦

🇲🇭

🇹🇼

🇪🇪

🇷🇸

🇸🇬

🇷🇴

🇧🇧

🇪🇹

🇬🇪

🇧🇪 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 5, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Trump's Banana Split Economy

Diseconomies of scale.

*

Bogus Coronavirus Books Exploit Fear

"[A] shadowy array of grifters and opportunists are flocking to Amazon.com and other online booksellers to capitalize on public fear, producing a steady stream of books and manuals that claim to hold the secret to surviving the outbreak."

*

New White Claw Is Here!

Consumer demand spurs new flavors.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #294: White Sox Signings vs. Cubs Whinings

Yoan Moncada vs. Pedro Strop. Plus: The Daily Dallas Keuchel; Big Data Darvish; Why David Ross May Bring Back The Intentional Loss; Streaking Blackhawks On Life Support; Brad Biggs Talks Football With You; Bulls Finally Testing Paxson's Argument; Chicago Fire Home Opener; and Illinois Hoops Nation.

-

-

-

Leslie Uggams Performing "My Kind Of Town (Chicago Is)" At Halftime Of The 54th Orange Bowl Classic In 1988 For Some Reason.

-

Farmers Fight John Deere Over Who Gets To Fix An $800,000 Tractor.

-

I appreciate all these sympathetic examinations of misogyny in politics & the fate of female candidates, but I also remember how HRC got no such sympathy for suggesting sexism worked against her, so as much as I'm not a fan, perhaps she's owed an apology by a lot of media folks. https://t.co/ZSQ4WRdZb9 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 6, 2020

*

Yes, please.

'Give Us an Hour on MSNBC': Sanders Says He Would Love to Debate Medicare for All vs. For-Profit System With Joe Biden - https://t.co/Shye0PK3qO — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 6, 2020

*

This is not journalism. One does NOT give anonymity for this garbage. https://t.co/IPAhd7Fndc — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 6, 2020

*

Slipknot, Whitesnake and Sons Of Apollo among the latest bands to postpone tours due to coronavirus https://t.co/1dKJZPGllV — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 6, 2020

-

