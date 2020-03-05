The [Friday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Bogus Coronavirus Books Exploit Fear
"[A] shadowy array of grifters and opportunists are flocking to Amazon.com and other online booksellers to capitalize on public fear, producing a steady stream of books and manuals that claim to hold the secret to surviving the outbreak."
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #294: White Sox Signings vs. Cubs Whinings Yoan Moncada vs. Pedro Strop. Plus: The Daily Dallas Keuchel; Big Data Darvish; Why David Ross May Bring Back The Intentional Loss; Streaking Blackhawks On Life Support; Brad Biggs Talks Football With You; Bulls Finally Testing Paxson's Argument; Chicago Fire Home Opener; and Illinois Hoops Nation.
I appreciate all these sympathetic examinations of misogyny in politics & the fate of female candidates, but I also remember how HRC got no such sympathy for suggesting sexism worked against her, so as much as I'm not a fan, perhaps she's owed an apology by a lot of media folks. https://t.co/ZSQ4WRdZb9