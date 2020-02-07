Chicago - Feb. 7, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

For example . . .

-> It now looks like this one is claimed. But I can put you on the "just in case" list if my buyer reverses course before picking it up this weekend.

*

This has also drawn a lot of interest - but is still available as of 3 p.m. Friday.

*

More items - including a Sunbeam mini-fridge, a couple interesting chairs, a vintage Daytron microwave of the future - at my Facebook page. The mini-Greek column is claimed. I'll be adding more items over the weekend.

*

You can contact me there or via e-mail here.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #290: Jane Byrne, Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts & Baseball's Discontents
Why men great then they gotta be traded? Plus: Chief Chiefs; The Bulls' Neverending Implosions; Like Chicago Police, Blackhawks Accruing Too Much OT; Lincoln Park Lyins; Illinois Hoops Roundup; and Olympic Surf's Up.

-

ChicagoReddit

I was wondering, what if we watered the bean? [Cloud Gate, Digital Art] from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Logan Square" / Jack Teagarden

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

+

*

-

The Beachwood Truth Line: Knowable.



Permalink

Posted on February 7, 2020
MUSIC - The Decade's Top 100 Chicago Rap Songs.
TV - The Reality Of Google's Super Bowl Ad.
POLITICS - Trump's Christian Nationalism.
SPORTS - Byrne, Betts, Bryant & Baseball's BS.

BOOKS - The Case For Multiparty Democracy.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Public Wi-Fi Is Safer Than You Think.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company