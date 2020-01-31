|
|
|
The [Friday] Papers
I doubt this will be corrected because it's just not what they do.
Classic Fran.
*
And what a needless embargo for the papers to agree to. Really? I've run out of ways to register my disgust. If you don't understand why this is wrong, send me some money and I'll come to your house and explain it.
-
Chicago Fire Festival
"Fire Department Coffee and the Fire Department both feature logos that consist of the letters D, F and C intertwined in a stylized monogram, which is likely to confuse consumers into thinking the city has endorsed or sponsored the business, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday."
It definitely looks like a rip-off, but I doubt customers will be confused. The Chicago Fire Department operating a chain of coffee shops across the state? C'mon.
The company is run by firefighters, though, and they clearly pilfered the logo.
-
New on the Beachwood today . . .
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #289: In The Wake Of Sports
*
Same Old NFL: League Abuses Trademark To Shut Down New York Jets Parody Store
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Sy Smith at City Winery on Tuesday night.
-
BeachBook
White Nationalist State Department Official Still Active In Hate Movement.
*
These Images Show The Sun's Surface In Greater Detail Than Ever Before.
*
The Nightmare Of Facebook Listing Your Butthole As A Place.
-
TweetWood
*
*
*
*
*
-
The Beachwood Tip Line: Just friends.
Posted on January 31, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company