The [Friday] Papers

First, TMZ said they held the story for an hour while the family was notified: https://t.co/BDvXUNiqKL Second: Whoa, really and why? https://t.co/y70ifxUysY pic.twitter.com/ujppPR8nPK — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 31, 2020

And what a needless embargo for the papers to agree to. Really? I've run out of ways to register my disgust. If you don't understand why this is wrong, send me some money and I'll come to your house and explain it.

Chicago Fire Festival

"The City of Chicago is suing a Rockford-based coffee company for trademark infringement, claiming the company's logo is an imitation of the Chicago Fire Department's symbol," the Sun-Times reports.

"Fire Department Coffee and the Fire Department both feature logos that consist of the letters D, F and C intertwined in a stylized monogram, which is likely to confuse consumers into thinking the city has endorsed or sponsored the business, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday."

Chicago sues Fire Department Coffee in Rockford for allegedly ripping off CFD logo - Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/ZwAe9kiAT6 — patesalo (@patesalo_e) January 31, 2020

It definitely looks like a rip-off, but I doubt customers will be confused. The Chicago Fire Department operating a chain of coffee shops across the state? C'mon.

The company is run by firefighters, though, and they clearly pilfered the logo.

Sy Smith at City Winery on Tuesday night.

-

White Nationalist State Department Official Still Active In Hate Movement.

These Images Show The Sun's Surface In Greater Detail Than Ever Before.

The Nightmare Of Facebook Listing Your Butthole As A Place.

Trump refers to Obama in passing as "Barack Hussein Obama," as he has regularly been doing lately. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 30, 2020

"As someone who has studied European Jews' attempts to escape Nazi persecution and immigrate to the U.S., the administration's evocation of the public charge clause is chilling." https://t.co/QgnyUYlZc5 via @ConversationUS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 31, 2020

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow's law firm operates from a mailbox? "This is an apparent web of organizations that seem to exist to pay compensation to Sekulow and his family," says tax expert about his "non-profit" enterprise. Wow. AP investigation by @mbieseckhttps://t.co/yqagM6ERUM — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) January 31, 2020

"Proceeds from the sale will go to pay back Chicago businesswoman Desiree Rogers, who loaned Johnson Publishing $2.7 million." https://t.co/ofO1X0TY90 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 31, 2020

'The ordinance limits Kansas City's power to entice companies across the border with generous tax abatements.' https://t.co/KJP6Jm4X22 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 31, 2020

This is a big part of what's wrong with political journalism. https://t.co/gECxCuJKeq — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 30, 2020

