Chicago - Jan. 31, 2020
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I doubt this will be corrected because it's just not what they do.

Classic Fran.

*

And what a needless embargo for the papers to agree to. Really? I've run out of ways to register my disgust. If you don't understand why this is wrong, send me some money and I'll come to your house and explain it.

-

Chicago Fire Festival
"The City of Chicago is suing a Rockford-based coffee company for trademark infringement, claiming the company's logo is an imitation of the Chicago Fire Department's symbol," the Sun-Times reports.

"Fire Department Coffee and the Fire Department both feature logos that consist of the letters D, F and C intertwined in a stylized monogram, which is likely to confuse consumers into thinking the city has endorsed or sponsored the business, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday."

It definitely looks like a rip-off, but I doubt customers will be confused. The Chicago Fire Department operating a chain of coffee shops across the state? C'mon.

The company is run by firefighters, though, and they clearly pilfered the logo.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #289: In The Wake Of Sports
Kobe Bryant's Brand. Plus: The Kris Bryant Boondoggle; In The Wake Of The Tribune; Coach Getting Wobbly On The 49ers; Goodnight Sweet Bears Prince; Baker's Baloney: Cubs Not Following Rhodes' Offseason Blueprint At All; Coach Went To A Bulls Game; Illinois Women's Basketball Teams Kicking Ass All Over The Place; The Bobby Shuttleworth Era Begins!; and AAU's Pullman Play.

*

Same Old NFL: League Abuses Trademark To Shut Down New York Jets Parody Store
They don't call it the No Fun League for nothing.

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Sy Smith at City Winery on Tuesday night.

-

BeachBook

White Nationalist State Department Official Still Active In Hate Movement.

*

These Images Show The Sun's Surface In Greater Detail Than Ever Before.

*

The Nightmare Of Facebook Listing Your Butthole As A Place.

-

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Just friends.



Posted on January 31, 2020
