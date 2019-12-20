Chicago - Dec. 20, 2019
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Friday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker's administration is lagging behind on a promised hiring spree to help tackle Illinois' backlog of applications for the government-run Medicaid health insurance program," WBEZ reports.

"Roughly 3 million low-income or disabled Illinoisans have health care coverage through Medicaid - about one in four people statewide."

Emphasis mine, because that's more people than . . . a lot of things. Find your own comp.

*

"In July, Pritzker outlined an aggressive months-long hiring initiative. The state would create around 240 jobs for caseworkers to process Medicaid applications. So far, around 170 people have been brought on.

"Meanwhile, the backlog that once topped more than 100,000 applications is shrinking, but still hovers around 72,000 for applications that have been sitting around for at least 45 days."

-

Previously:
* Illinois' Medicaid Mess, in The [Tuesday] Papers.

* Thousands Illegally Denied Medicaid In Illinois.

* DentalQuest, in The [Thursday] Papers.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #283: The Winter Of Chicago Sports Discontent
It's grim and we're bereft. Including: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games; Grievance Grievance; Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet; Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year; Paul Reed Still The Man; and St. Edward High School's Racist Taunts.

-

ChicagoReddit

african american tavern in chicago; april 1941. any ideas where this was taken? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Marcus King at Thalia Hall last Sunday night.

-

Trump's private meetings with Putin are still beyond extraordinary.

More of this - with stiffer penalties - please. Let's get on it, Illinois.

Last time I looked, Tinley Park wasn't in Chicago.

The Beachwood Tip Line: Go all the way.



Posted on December 20, 2019
