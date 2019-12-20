Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Friday] Papers

"Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker's administration is lagging behind on a promised hiring spree to help tackle Illinois' backlog of applications for the government-run Medicaid health insurance program," WBEZ reports.

"Roughly 3 million low-income or disabled Illinoisans have health care coverage through Medicaid - about one in four people statewide."

"In July, Pritzker outlined an aggressive months-long hiring initiative. The state would create around 240 jobs for caseworkers to process Medicaid applications. So far, around 170 people have been brought on.

"Meanwhile, the backlog that once topped more than 100,000 applications is shrinking, but still hovers around 72,000 for applications that have been sitting around for at least 45 days."

Previously:

* Illinois' Medicaid Mess, in The [Tuesday] Papers.

* Thousands Illegally Denied Medicaid In Illinois.

* DentalQuest, in The [Thursday] Papers.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #283: The Winter Of Chicago Sports Discontent

It's grim and we're bereft. Including: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games; Grievance Grievance; Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet; Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year; Paul Reed Still The Man; and St. Edward High School's Racist Taunts.

Marcus King at Thalia Hall last Sunday night.

That's not what the Tribune said about Rod Blagojevich. When a crime is in progress, it must be stopped - especially when national security and the security of our elections is at stake. You don't wait until the next election if someone is unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/qJLTlIZDHd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 20, 2019

Trump's private meetings with Putin are still beyond extraordinary.

Or, getting the cover story straight. Remember, Trump has met *alone* with Putin several times - unprecedented and an inherent national security risk. This alone (like so many "this alones") is impeachable. It's just extraordinary. Right before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/TpevOBpqPU — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 20, 2019

Senate quietly cuts the phrase "white nationalist" from a measure meant to screen those who enlist in the military https://t.co/6jeP4Q14nn pic.twitter.com/is3zj4RiIH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 20, 2019

The BL ("Beauty of Life")'s 82 pages & groups -- with ~28M followers -- spent hundreds of thousands pushing fawning coverage of Pres. Trump. Snopes found The BL was linked to The Epoch Times, which is banned from advertising on Facebook.https://t.co/7XCRfl0ik3 — snopes.com (@snopes) December 20, 2019

More of this - with stiffer penalties - please. Let's get on it, Illinois.

Former Atlanta Press Secretary Is Found Guilty of Violating Open Records Act https://t.co/OpmgZ0yVVp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 20, 2019

Last time I looked, Tinley Park wasn't in Chicago.

Yeah, a bunch of great songs just got ruined. https://t.co/HGviY7iYze — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 20, 2019

