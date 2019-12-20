|
The [Friday] Papers
"Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker's administration is lagging behind on a promised hiring spree to help tackle Illinois' backlog of applications for the government-run Medicaid health insurance program," WBEZ reports.
"Roughly 3 million low-income or disabled Illinoisans have health care coverage through Medicaid - about one in four people statewide."
Emphasis mine, because that's more people than . . . a lot of things. Find your own comp.
"In July, Pritzker outlined an aggressive months-long hiring initiative. The state would create around 240 jobs for caseworkers to process Medicaid applications. So far, around 170 people have been brought on.
"Meanwhile, the backlog that once topped more than 100,000 applications is shrinking, but still hovers around 72,000 for applications that have been sitting around for at least 45 days."
Previously:
* Thousands Illegally Denied Medicaid In Illinois.
* DentalQuest, in The [Thursday] Papers.
ChicagoReddit
african american tavern in chicago; april 1941. any ideas where this was taken? from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Marcus King at Thalia Hall last Sunday night.
TweetWood
Trump's private meetings with Putin are still beyond extraordinary.
More of this - with stiffer penalties - please. Let's get on it, Illinois.
Last time I looked, Tinley Park wasn't in Chicago.
Posted on December 20, 2019
