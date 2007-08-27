Welcome To The Ice Life Both entertaining and funny, Montell "Ice" Griffin's self-published tell-all book The ICE LIFE takes you on a journey filled with plot twists, wrong turns, and pivots as he vividly recounts his story of becoming an Olympian and World Champion. The Ice Life is a funny depiction of his journey. Hailing from the South Side of Chicago he traveled the world chasing his dreams. Montell shares with the reader how sheer determination and blessings led him to the biggest stages, how life knocked him down and how he bounced back. You will not believe the things that he has survived, the places he has been, and the countless people that he has met. This book will enlighten you on the inside world of boxing, encourage you, and surely you will be entertained. Griffin is the owner of Windy City Boxing, Chicago's Elite Boxing Training Club.

Montell Julian Griffin, born June 6, 1970 in Chicago, is a retired American boxer who competed in the light-heavyweight division. By age 22, Griffin was living in Midway City, California. In 1992 he beat John Ruiz to make the Olympic Trials and defeated future heavyweight contender Jeremy Williams at the Olympic Box-offs, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to make the Olympic team and earn an Olympic bid at light-heavyweight. He went on to defeat Frank Vassar of Spokane, Washington in the U.S. Amateur Boxing Championships. Griffin compiled an overall amateur record of 30-3. Griffin began his pro career in 1993. He rose to prominence when he defeated James Toney twice by decision in 1995 and 1996. The second victory over Toney earned Griffin a lucrative bout against WBC champion Roy Jones, Jr. Griffin amassed a very respectable résumé over the course of his career: he has two wins over Toney, a disqualification win over Roy Jones Jr., and wins over contenders Ka-Dy King, Ray Lathon, Randall Yonker, Derrick Harmon and George Khalid Jones. His professional record summary: 59 fights; 50 wins; 8 losses; 30 wins by knockout; 19 wins by decision, and 1 win by disqualification. - See also: One On One With Montell Griffin. - Plus: The Montell "Ice" Griffin Boxing Show. - Comments welcome.





