The Fall Of 1987 LOS ANGELES - Based on his viewpoint that the historic contributions of the Hip-Hop generation has largely been ignored by popular culture, actor and comedian Doug E. Doug has released his first novel, titled The Fall of 1987, which tells the dramatic story of a young Black man investigating the mysterious death of his brother during the rise of the Hip-Hop genre. "I noticed that there was little attention paid to my generation in media," said Doug. "Mythmakers and storytellers go on and on about the World War II generation - the so-called 'Greatest Generation.' The achievements of the Civil Rights generation are chronicled with due heroism and some complexity. Now, we are launching into the voices and perspectives of the Millennials and Gen Y."

Doug wants to lead an effort to preserve the experiences of the Hip-Hop generation and their impact on the world. "This book is a step toward dealing with complexity of life in the Post-Civil Rights era amidst the highly destructive crack epidemic and the dawn of mass incarceration," Doug said. "Our voices are desperately needed right now during this highly charged political climate where we can have a greater and decisive social impact." The Fall of 1987 centers on 19-year-old Joe Thomas Jr., who decides to piece together the stories told to him about the last days of his brother's life to solve his murder. While trying to solve the "case," Joe examines the forces and events that shaped his life and caused the break-up of his family. But will Snake, a dangerous drug kingpin and former employer, let him move on with his life? Doug's book will be available on Amazon on Wednesday, January 15. About Doug E. Doug

During his 30-year career, Doug E. Doug has established himself as and writer, producer, and actor with a flair for both comedy and drama. He started as a stand-up comic in New York City where he was seen at the Apollo Theater by Russell Simmons. Impressed by Doug, Simmons asked him to write, and host a syndicated late-night program Simmons produced called The New Music Report. Doug's entrée into film began when he spoke one line in Spike Lee's film Mo' Better Blues. He is well-known to movie viewers for his starring role as the spirited pushcart operator turned bobsled racer in the feature film Cool Runnings. Audiences also recognize Doug for his roles as a ne'er do well in Hangin' with the Homeboys, for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor; class comedian in Class Act; a soldier enlisted for an unusual duty in Operation Dumbo Drop; an ill-fated high school student in Dr. Giggles; and the hilarious FBI agent in That Darn Cat. In the Warner Brothers science-fiction comedy Eight Legged Freaks, Doug portrayed a paranoid small-town radio host with visions of an alien invasion. In the animated DreamWorks film Shark Tale, he is the voice of Bernie the jellyfish. - Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on January 14, 2020





