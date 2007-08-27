Chicago - Sep. 28, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Books
Our monthly books archive.
Beachwood BookLinks
Book TV
NY Review of Books
London Review of Books
Arts & Letters Daily
American Reader Campaign
Quimblog
Myopic
U of C Press Blog
Devil's Due
LitLine
NYT Books
Normal Words
New Yorker Books
IndieBound
2nd Story
Chicago Zine Fest

The Astonishing World Of The Penis

Define It And Name It!

"A wry look at what the astonishing world of animal penises can tell us about how we use our own," Penguin Random House says.

"Phallacy looks closely at some of nature's more remarkable examples of penises and the many lessons to learn from them."

Listen to a sample read by the author, Emily Willingham:

PRH Audio · Phallacy by Emily Willingham, read by Emily Willingham

-

See also:
* Slate: What Animal Penises Tell Us About Our Own.

* Wired: Does A Millipede Have A Penis? Well, Define 'Penis.'

* Family Guy: Name That Animal Penis!

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on September 28, 2020
MUSIC - Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo.
TV - WGN Now Trump TV.
POLITICS - Europe's Better Way Of Picking Judges.
SPORTS - White Sox Playoff Panic.

BOOKS - Welcome To The Ice Life.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beverly Hills Wants You.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company