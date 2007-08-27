The Astonishing World Of The Penis

"A wry look at what the astonishing world of animal penises can tell us about how we use our own," Penguin Random House says.

"Phallacy looks closely at some of nature's more remarkable examples of penises and the many lessons to learn from them."

Listen to a sample read by the author, Emily Willingham:

