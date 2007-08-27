Chicago - Mar. 16, 2021
Southern Illinois' Snake Road

By SIU Press

"Twice a year, spring and fall, numerous species of reptiles and amphibians migrate between the LaRue-Pine Hills' towering limestone bluffs and the Big Muddy River's swampy floodplain in southern Illinois. Snakes, especially great numbers of Cottonmouths, give the road that separates these distinct environments its name.

"Although it is one of the best places in the world to observe snakes throughout the year, spring and fall are the optimal times to see a greater number and variety. Among the many activities that snakes can be observed doing are sunning themselves on rocks, lying in grasses, sheltering under or near fallen tree limbs, or crossing the road. In this engaging guide, author Joshua J. Vossler details what to expect and how to make the most of a visit to what is known around the world as Snake Road.

snakeroad.jpg

"Vossler catalogs 23 native snake species by both common and scientific names, lists identifying features, and estimates the probability of spotting them.

"Throughout this book, stunning color photographs of each species' distinctive physical characteristics enable identification by sight only, an important feature, since Illinois law prohibits the handling, harming, or removal of reptiles and other wildlife on and around the road."

See also:

* National Geographic, Snake Migration "Snake Road is the only road in the world closed every year (from March 15 - May 15, and again from September 1 - October 30) for its biannual migration of snakes and other reptiles."

Snake Road Migration 2020.

Comments welcome.



Posted on March 16, 2021
