|
|
|
Saul Tillock's Chicago Blues
"Most people sit down to write the best book ever written. Tillock has somehow managed to write the worst."
*
Raves:
"Bestsellers aren't meant to be this good. They're meant to be much, much better." - Nic Lender, The View
"I couldn't put it down, because I wouldn't pick it up." - Brioin O'Brioin, The Literary Supplement
"Books like this only come along once in a generation - thank God." - Layla Tyler, Hoopers' Weekly
"In a world of average writers, Tillock stands head and shoulders below them all." - Amy Twee, The Guide
"Tillock has singlehandedly created a new genre: Illiterature." - Liam Walker, Galway News
"A real page-burner." - Andrea Swanson, Boston Review
-
See also:
Brilliant Writing Tips From Saul Tillock.
-
Posted on April 6, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company