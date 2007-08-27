Saul Tillock's Chicago Blues

"Most people sit down to write the best book ever written. Tillock has somehow managed to write the worst."





Raves:

"Bestsellers aren't meant to be this good. They're meant to be much, much better." - Nic Lender, The View

"I couldn't put it down, because I wouldn't pick it up." - Brioin O'Brioin, The Literary Supplement



"Books like this only come along once in a generation - thank God." - Layla Tyler, Hoopers' Weekly

"In a world of average writers, Tillock stands head and shoulders below them all." - Amy Twee, The Guide

"Tillock has singlehandedly created a new genre: Illiterature." - Liam Walker, Galway News

"A real page-burner." - Andrea Swanson, Boston Review

