Chicago - Apr. 6, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Books
Our monthly books archive.
Beachwood BookLinks
Book TV
NY Review of Books
London Review of Books
Arts & Letters Daily
American Reader Campaign
Quimblog
Myopic
U of C Press Blog
Devil's Due
LitLine
NYT Books
Normal Words
New Yorker Books
IndieBound
2nd Story
Chicago Zine Fest

Saul Tillock's Chicago Blues

'A Real Page-Burner'

"Most people sit down to write the best book ever written. Tillock has somehow managed to write the worst."


*

Raves:

"Bestsellers aren't meant to be this good. They're meant to be much, much better." - Nic Lender, The View

"I couldn't put it down, because I wouldn't pick it up." - Brioin O'Brioin, The Literary Supplement

"Books like this only come along once in a generation - thank God." - Layla Tyler, Hoopers' Weekly

"In a world of average writers, Tillock stands head and shoulders below them all." - Amy Twee, The Guide

"Tillock has singlehandedly created a new genre: Illiterature." - Liam Walker, Galway News

"A real page-burner." - Andrea Swanson, Boston Review

-

See also:

Brilliant Writing Tips From Saul Tillock.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 6, 2020
MUSIC - Bill Withers In The Beachwood.
TV - Trump's Favorite Network Isn't Fox.
POLITICS - Government Secrecy Growing During Pandemic.
SPORTS - The Truth About Ed Farmer.

BOOKS - Saul Tillock's Chicago Blues.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - NASA At Home.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company