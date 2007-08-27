Chicago - Oct. 13, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Books
Our monthly books archive.
Beachwood BookLinks
Book TV
NY Review of Books
London Review of Books
Arts & Letters Daily
American Reader Campaign
Quimblog
Myopic
U of C Press Blog
Devil's Due
LitLine
NYT Books
Normal Words
New Yorker Books
IndieBound
2nd Story
Chicago Zine Fest

Maps For Migrants And Ghosts

By SIU Press

"For immigrants and migrants, the wounds of colonization, displacement, and exile remain unhealed. Crossing oceans and generations, from her childhood home in Baguio City, the Philippines, to her immigrant home in Virginia, poet Luisa A. Igloria demonstrates how even our most personal and intimate experiences are linked to the larger collective histories that came before," SIU Press says.

9780809337927.jpg

"In this poetry collection, Igloria brings together personal and family histories, ruminates on the waxing and waning of family fortunes, and reminds us how immigration necessitates and compels transformations. Simultaneously at home and displaced in two different worlds, the speaker lives in the past and the present, and the return to her origins is fraught with disappointment, familiarity, and alienation."

-

See also:

* Baguio SunStar: City Honors Baguio Poet.

* Richmond Free Press: Personality: Dr. Luisa A. Igloria.

-

And:

At the 23rd Annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards this week:

"Poetry panel, Wednesday: Luisa A. Igloria, Poet Laureate of Virginia, will moderate a conversation with Poetry Award finalists Lauren K. Alleyne, David Huddle and Benjamin Naka-Hasebe Kingsley."

-

Labor Day reading.

*

Letter to Love.

*

New Moon.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on October 12, 2020
MUSIC - School Of Rock Realizes How White It Is.
TV - (Prosthetic) Penises Suddenly Everywhere.
POLITICS - Social Media Platforms Remove War Crimes Evidence.
SPORTS - Cinderella On Steroids; St. Louis Flat-Earthers.

BOOKS - Maps For Migrants And Ghosts.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Doing Philosophy At UIC.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company