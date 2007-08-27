Maps For Migrants And Ghosts

"For immigrants and migrants, the wounds of colonization, displacement, and exile remain unhealed. Crossing oceans and generations, from her childhood home in Baguio City, the Philippines, to her immigrant home in Virginia, poet Luisa A. Igloria demonstrates how even our most personal and intimate experiences are linked to the larger collective histories that came before," SIU Press says.

"In this poetry collection, Igloria brings together personal and family histories, ruminates on the waxing and waning of family fortunes, and reminds us how immigration necessitates and compels transformations. Simultaneously at home and displaced in two different worlds, the speaker lives in the past and the present, and the return to her origins is fraught with disappointment, familiarity, and alienation."

See also:

* Baguio SunStar: City Honors Baguio Poet.

* Richmond Free Press: Personality: Dr. Luisa A. Igloria.

And:

At the 23rd Annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards this week:

"Poetry panel, Wednesday: Luisa A. Igloria, Poet Laureate of Virginia, will moderate a conversation with Poetry Award finalists Lauren K. Alleyne, David Huddle and Benjamin Naka-Hasebe Kingsley."

Labor Day reading.

Letter to Love.

New Moon.

