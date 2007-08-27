Chicago - Aug. 5, 2021
Institutional Sexual Abuse In The #MeToo Era

By SIU Press

In this timely and important collection, editors Jason D. Spraitz and Kendra N. Bowen bring together the work of contributors in the fields of criminal justice and criminology, sociology, journalism, and communications.

These chapters show #MeToo is not only a support network of victims' voices and testimonies but also a revolutionary interrogation of policies, power imbalances, and ethical failures that resulted in decades-long cover-ups and institutions structured to ensure continued abuse. This book reveals #MeToo as so much more than a hashtag.

9780809338238_0.jpg

Contributors discuss how #MeToo has altered the landscape of higher education; detail a political history of sexual abuse in the United States and the UK; discuss a recent grand jury report about religious institutions; and address the foster care and correctional systems.

Hollywood instances are noted for their fear of retaliation among victims and continued accolades for alleged abusers.

In sports, contributors examine the Jerry Sandusky scandal and the abuse by Larry Nassar. Advertising and journalism are scrutinized for covering the #MeToo disclosures while dealing with their own scandals.

Finally, social media platforms are investigated for harassment and threats of violent victimization.

Posted on August 5, 2021
