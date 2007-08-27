|
|
|
How The Russians Bugged Selectric Typewriters In The U.S. Embassy
In the 1970s, the Soviets managed to intercept top secret communications in the U.S. embassy in Moscow and nobody could figure out how.
While an antenna was eventually found hidden in the embassy's chimney, it took years to determine how what data was being collected for transmission and how.
As a last resort, all equipment at the embassy was shipped back to the U.S. for analysis.
From IEEE's Spectrum:
After tens of thousands of fruitless X-rays, a technician noticed a small coil of wire inside the on/off switch of an IBM Selectric typewriter. (NSA engineer Charles) Gandy believed that this coil was acting as a step-down transformer to supply lower-voltage power to something within the typewriter. Eventually he uncovered a series of modifications that had been concealed so expertly that they had previously defied detection.
For more on this fascinating story, check out former intelligence officer and technologist Eric Haseltine's new book The Spy in Moscow Station.
-
From the publisher:
In the late 1970s, the National Security Agency still did not officially exist - those in the know referred to it dryly as the No Such Agency. So why, when NSA engineer Charles Gandy filed for a visa to visit Moscow, did the Russian Foreign Ministry assert with confidence that he was a spy?
-
An IBM Selectric.
Oliver Kurmis (CC BY 2.5)
-
Haseltine at the Book Soup Bookstore in Los Angeles last May, via C-SPAN.
-
-
-
-
Haseltine on security at a New Yorker conference five years ago.
-
-
-
Posted on January 1, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2019, The Beachwood Media Company