Dreaming Of Travel And Road Trips To Come? Rand McNally Releases A New Edition Of The Iconic Road Atlas With the COVID-19 virus keeping most people indoors for an extended period of time, Rand McNally faithfully submits its antidote: A new edition of the classic Rand McNally Road Atlas - for imagining, planning, and ultimately navigating that dream road trip. The atlas - available at store.randmcnally.com, various online vendors, and soon to be at bookstores and other retailers - contains updated state and province maps and enhanced content. Now in its 97th edition, the 2021 Road Atlas also includes new inset maps of the more recently named national parks.

"Every year, the new edition of the Rand McNally Road Atlas provides guidance for families, friends, and other travelers to plan their extended road trips as well as weekend getaways," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "This year, as travel is limited, the atlas continues to serve as a helpful learning resource for kids at home, as well as a guide for planning future trips. And, of course, the atlas has been and always will be a fail-safe backup when you do happen to be on the road." Each year, Rand McNally cartographers consider locations that may benefit from additional mapping and content - including road changes, new points of interest, and expanding locales. The new 2021 edition is packed with thousands of updates and upgrades, including: * New inset maps including one of Indiana Dunes National Park, a relatively recent addition to the National Park system. * Numerous National Monuments added to the state maps including Mill Springs Battlefield in Kentucky, St. Francis Dam in California, and the Jurassic National Monument in Utah. * New points of interest such as the under-construction Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team. In addition, the atlas features new overviews of six of Rand McNally's favorite U.S. National Parks. The National Parks section, with essential visitor information and travel tips, details: * Redwood National Park in California * Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee and North Carolina * Arches National Park in Utah * Olympic National Park in Washington * Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado * Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana Beyond the classic 11 x 15 ½" Road Atlas, Rand McNally also offers a variety of atlases for travelers and planners, including a version with large scale maps for easier readability, as well as several atlases in smaller trim sizes for packing into tighter spaces. - Previously: Rand McNally Releases Updated Motor Carriers' Road Atlas Line. - Comments welcome.





Posted on April 21, 2020





