Chicago - Dec. 10, 2020
A Series Of Fortunate Events

Brought To You By The Skeptical Inquirer

Seth MacFarlane, Eric Idle and the most important day on Earth in the last 100 million years explain how our lives are ruled by chance.


"From acclaimed writer and biologist [not the physicist] Sean B. Carroll, a rollicking, awe-inspiring story of the surprising power of chance in our lives and the world.

"Sean B. Carroll is an award-winning scientist, writer, educator, and film producer. He is Vice President for Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the Balo-Simon Chair of Biology at the University of Maryland. His books include The Serengeti Rules, Brave Genius, and Remarkable Creatures, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. He lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Twitter: @SeanBiolCarroll

"This talk was part of Skeptical Inquirer Presents and was given on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020."

Posted on December 8, 2020
