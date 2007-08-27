A Black Booklist Beyond Baldwin 'A lot of the books I see going around, and the lists I see going around, are literally like all James Baldwin, which is totally fine, it is important to read an author who paved such a path in the black - and especially the black queer - community but it's been awhile. It's been awhile since then. Also, black people are more than their pain. You can't just push pain, pain, pain, because at that point you're almost fetishizing the pain.'

- Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on June 10, 2020





